Tim Tebow Tops Merchandise Sales One Day After Signing With Jaguars

Tim Tebow's Jacksonville Jaguars jersey is already the top seller on NFLShop.com just one day after the polarizing athlete officially signed with the team.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Tebow, who still needs to make the team, accounts for all of "the top five selling items" on the league's website.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback signed a one-year contract Thursday (May 20) morning and is participating in the Jaguars' offseason program to compete for a roster spot at the tight end position.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."