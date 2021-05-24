Here's Where Aaron Rodgers, Packers Stand Amid 'Disgruntled' Reports

Rodgers is scheduled to appear on longtime ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne's final SportsCenter broadcast Monday night, which will be one of Rodgers' first media appearances since reports of telling members of the organization he does not want to return to the Packers last month.

Rodgers appeared on camera during a brief interview with Twin Spires while attending the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, but did not address the reported rift with the franchise.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters last month that the issue has been addressed internally "for a little while now" and the franchise is still working toward bringing back the reigning NFL MVP.

"We've been working through this for a little while now, and I just think it may take some time," Gutekunst said via ESPN. "But he's a guy that kind of makes this thing go. He gives us the best chance to win, and we're going to work towards that end."

Rodgers is still under contract with Green Bay through the 2023 season, but has no guaranteed money remaining on his current deal. Gutekunst said the team has communicated openly with Rodgers and his representatives about a new deal throughout the offseason.

"We're not going to trade Aaron Rodgers," Gutekunst added via ESPN.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Rodgers "is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team."

"The Packers are aware of his feelings, concerned about them and have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason, sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote on Thursday.

Gutekunst responded to the report by telling ESPN, "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero also reported the San Francisco 49ers "reached out" to the Packers on April 28 to inquire about a possible trade involving the Butte County, California native, however, no formal offer was made and a source confirmed there was a "zero percent chance" Green Bay was willing to trade the reigning NFL MVP.