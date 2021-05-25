Gwen Stefani Dresses Up Like Fiancé Blake Shelton In Adorable New Selfie

Gwen Stefani caught herself wearing her man’s old rags.

The “Cool” superstar found herself a new outfit of the week while cleaning out her husband-to-be Blake Shelton’s closet. Taking to her Instagram Stories to flaunt her latest find, Stefani posted an adorable selfie of her dressing up in one of Shelton’s signature flannels.

"Cleaning out @blakesheton closet," the 51-year-old captioned a picture of herself rocking Shelton’s blue-and-orange button-up shirt. "We're for sure keeping this shirt," says Stefani in a follow-up video, claiming the getup as her own.

As fans know, Shelton and Stefani have been all tied up with planning their upcoming wedding, which might be happening as early as this summer.