Gwen Stefani Dresses Up Like Fiancé Blake Shelton In Adorable New Selfie
By Regina Star
May 25, 2021
Gwen Stefani caught herself wearing her man’s old rags.
The “Cool” superstar found herself a new outfit of the week while cleaning out her husband-to-be Blake Shelton’s closet. Taking to her Instagram Stories to flaunt her latest find, Stefani posted an adorable selfie of her dressing up in one of Shelton’s signature flannels.
"Cleaning out @blakesheton closet," the 51-year-old captioned a picture of herself rocking Shelton’s blue-and-orange button-up shirt. "We're for sure keeping this shirt," says Stefani in a follow-up video, claiming the getup as her own.
As fans know, Shelton and Stefani have been all tied up with planning their upcoming wedding, which might be happening as early as this summer.
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Happy Anywhere” country star also revealed which song the lovebirds will bust a move to during their first wedding dance.
"I think it's called the wedding march," the 44-year-old jokingly teased when asked to name the track before finally answering, “It’s 'If You Leave' from the Pretty In Pink soundtrack.”
“We both love the song,” Shelton explained. “We're both fans of the '80s, why not? Don't you think that would be a great one, though? We've literally talked about that."
As previously reported, both Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus have been considered to serve as the couple’s wedding singer on their special day, but the position hasn’t been filled as yet.
Photo: Getty Images