Indianapolis Family Narrowly Avoids Disaster After Grill Suddenly Explodes

By Anna Gallegos

May 25, 2021

An Indianapolis man and his young daughter are lucky to be unharmed after the family's grill suddenly blew up.

The man planned to start grilling on Monday afternoon while his 7-month-old daughter played nearby at their home in the 2000 block of Central Avenue.

For some unknown reason, the grill and its propane tank exploded when the man lit it, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department. The grill was only two years old and the man told firefighters that he replaced the propane tank the day before but hadn't used it.

The man was able to grab his little girl who was in a toddler's porch swing that was a few feet away from the explosion.

The explosion also caused debris to fly everywhere and started a fire on the porch. The noise also alerted the little girl's mother, who was down the street visiting a neighbor.

Firefighters arrived at the scene quick enough to stop the fire from spreading to the house. The porch is severely damaged and the little girl's swing completely melted.

First responders checked on the man and his daughter and both were uninjured. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Photo: Indianapolis Fire Department

