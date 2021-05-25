These 5 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Ohio

Ohio is home to five of the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

NeighborhoodScout revealed the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The data hub examined cities with at least 25,000 residents, and based on the number of violent crimes — including murder, aggravated assault and others — per 1,000 residents, the report states.

Research showed that Detroit, Michigan, remained in the No. 1 spot on the list, hanging onto its title as the most violent city in America for the second year in a row. Some “newcomers” to the Top 100 include Spartanburg, SC, and Dallas, TX.

Here are the five Ohio cities that made the list, and how they rank, according to NeighborhoodScout:

No. 16: Cleveland, OH Cleveland has a violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents) of 15.2, and a 1 in 65 chance of being a victim.

No. 19: Canton, OH Canton has a violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents) of 13.9, and a 1 in 71 chance of being a victim.

No. 66: Dayton, OH Dayton has a violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents) of 9.6, and a 1 in 103 chance of being a victim.

No. 69: Toledo, OH Toledo has a violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents) of 9.5, and a 1 in 104 chance of being a victim.

No. 82: Akron, OH Akron has a violent crime rate (per 1,000 residents) of 9.0, and a 1 in 110 chance of being a victim.



These are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

Detroit, MI St. Louis, MO Memphis, TN Baltimore, MD Monroe, LA Danville, IL Wilmington, DE Alexandria, LA Camden, NJ Scranton, PA

