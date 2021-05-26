Feedback

Illinois McDonald's Location Entices Job Applicants With New iPhone

By Kelly Fisher

May 26, 2021

McDonald’s found a new way to entice job applicants.

Now, new employees can get a free iPhone if they work for fast food chain for six months and “meet employment criteria,” a sign in the window of a McDonald’s in Illinois reads.

The sign went viral on Twitter since it was shared on Saturday (May 22). It’s garnered more than 31,000 retweets, more than 4,400 quote tweets and more than 226,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon (May 26).

McDonald’s confirmed to the New York Post that the restaurant offering the deal is located in Altamont, Illinois. A spokesperson told the publication that “franchisees around the country are offering various incentives around hiring but this is not a corporate backed initiative."

The New York Post also noted that the now-viral incentive comes at a time that many restaurants and businesses are scrambling to hire enough workers. Particularly, as summer approaches and pandemic restrictions lift.

That leads many employers to come up with new ways to attract people to apply for jobs — McDonald's is far from alone (though other companies aren't necessarily offering iPhones).

One restaurant in San Diego, for example, pledged a $200 hiring bonus after two months of working there.

A Texas trucking company will offer $14,000 a week — $56,000 a month — to attract new employees.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Illinois McDonald's Location Entices Job Applicants With New iPhone

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.