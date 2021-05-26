Illinois McDonald's Location Entices Job Applicants With New iPhone

McDonald’s found a new way to entice job applicants.

Now, new employees can get a free iPhone if they work for fast food chain for six months and “meet employment criteria,” a sign in the window of a McDonald’s in Illinois reads.

The sign went viral on Twitter since it was shared on Saturday (May 22). It’s garnered more than 31,000 retweets, more than 4,400 quote tweets and more than 226,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon (May 26).

McDonald’s confirmed to the New York Post that the restaurant offering the deal is located in Altamont, Illinois. A spokesperson told the publication that “franchisees around the country are offering various incentives around hiring but this is not a corporate backed initiative."