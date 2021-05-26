Sorry Millennials! Nevada Isn't For You

Millennials are both loved and hated, and are the biggest generation with a population of about 80 million.

Millennials, though are often ridiculed by media as being "entitled" and "parentally dependent," make up about 21 percent of all consumer discretionary spending in the United States, reported Wallethub.

Millennials were brought up in a time of financial crisis and have drawn the short of the stick when it comes to chances of success.

But, not all states are equal for millennials' experiences.

Wallethub conducted a study to determine which states (and the District of Columbia) were the best and worst for millennials to thrive and struggle.

So how does Nevada compare?

Sorry millennials, but Nevada isn't for you.

The state came in at number 48, with only West Virginia, New Mexico, and Mississippi being worse. The state ranked 46th in affordability, 51st in education and health, 39th in quality of life, and 30th in economic health.

Nevada also has the 4th lowest millennial homeownership rate.

According to Wallethub, here are the top 10 worst states for millennials: