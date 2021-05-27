Feedback

This Nevada City Is One Of The Most Dangerous In The US

By Ginny Reese

May 27, 2021

Nevada is home to one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S.

NeighborhoodScout revealed the Top 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. in 2021. The data hub examined cities with at least 25,000 residents, and based on the number of violent crimes — including murder, armed robbery and others — per 1,000 residents, the report states.

Research showed that Detroit, Michigan, remained in the No. 1 spot on the list, hanging onto its title as the most violent city in America for the second year in a row. Some “newcomers” to the Top 100 include Spartanburg, SC, and Dallas, TX.

North Las Vegas came in at number 90 on the list. The city averages about 8.7 violent crimes per 1,000 residents. According to NeighborhoodScout, there is about a 1 in 114 change of being the victim of a crime in Albuquerque.

These are the Top 20 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.:

  1. Detroit, MI
  2. St. Louis, MO
  3. Memphis, TN
  4. Baltimore, MD
  5. Monroe, LA
  6. Danville, IL
  7. Wilmington, DE
  8. Alexandria, LA
  9. Camden, NJ
  10. Scranton, PA
  11. Pine Bluff, AR
  12. Springfield, MO
  13. Little Rock, AR
  14. Saginaw, MI
  15. San Bernandino, CA
  16. Cleveland, O
  17. Kansas City, MO
  18. Stockton, CA
  19. Canton, OH
  20. Chester, PA

See the full list here.

