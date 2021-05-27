Feedback

You Can Score A Dinner Night With 'Top Chef' Contestants In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

May 27, 2021

Attention Seattle: you have the opportunity to join local Chef Shota Nakajima and his fellow Top Chef contestants for a night of delicious food, according to KOMO.

Guests will enjoy a six-course meal alongside wine with Gilbert Cellars and beer at Edmonds Waterfront Center. Each chef will be preparing a course and a canape at $350, which includes taxes, gratuity, and dinner. There's also a VIP option priced at $500 where you gain access to a private after-party with all the chefs in a separate location.

The deal gets sweeter: proceeds go toward We Got This Seattle, an organization focused on providing boxed meals to frontline workers and supporting local Seattle-area restaurants.

Here is all the Top Chef: Portland competitors participating:

  • Shota Nakajima
  • Gabe Erales
  • Sara Hauman
  • Brittanny Anderson
  • Roscoe Hall
  • Sasha Grumman

For booking and more information about the event, click here.

The Seattle food scene has been in the news lately. A recently opened soul restaurant was recognized for being one of the best newest restaurants in the world. Meanwhile, a longtime favorite in Ballard is looking for new owners.

Photo: Getty Images

