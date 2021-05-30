Demi Lovato Explains Why They Held Back From Coming Out As Nonbinary

Demi Lovato got candid about learning to accept who they really are.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” musician spoke with Jane Fonda in this week’s Fire Drill Fridays livestream about what initially discouraged them from embracing their nonbinary identity, citing society's outdated ideas on gender.

"After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy — they run the industry, they are at the center of everything," the 28-year-old star explained, according to PEOPLE. "When I realized that, I thought, 'What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?' And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], 'You are a female, this is what you're supposed to like, this is what you're supposed to do, don't dream bigger and don't speak louder.’”

“That didn't vibe for me because I'm too outspoken for that," they concluded.