The Friends reunion may have already aired, but its cast members aren't done giving us great content. Over the weekend, Courteney Cox shared a hilarious clip where she and Ed Sheeran recreate that cringey brother/sister dance routine she and David Schwimmer did in the beloved show. "Just some routine dancing with a friend…" the actress captioned an Instagram post.

The pop star also shared the video on his own profile, writing "Had a reunion of our own this weekend," before taking a jab at Schwimmer by using the hashtag "#obviouslybetterthanross." While it's not hard to dance better than the Geller siblings, Cox and Sheeran's may actually be worse. They botch the end, which makes everything that much more funny.

The iconic moment originally appeared in Friends' season 6 episode "The One with the Routine." In the episode, Monica and Ross resurrect their middle school dance routine in a desperate attempt to be featured on camera during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, so they can make their parents jealous.

Watch Cox and Sheeran's recreation and revisit the original below.