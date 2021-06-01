Man Banging Skateboard On Floor Causes Dallas Mall To Evacuate

Shoppers at Dallas' NorthPark Center were sent into a panic on Memorial Day after an active shooter was reported in the mall.

It ended up being a false alarm, but social media video show people running towards the exits after hearing loud bangs in the food court.

The banging was caused by a "mentally disturbed individual" slamming a skateboard on the floor and making hand gestures like he was shooting the crowd, WFAA reported.

"That sound obviously caused a panic. When the crowd started running the individual focused on that and then began doing hand gestures as if he was shooting into the the crowd, which then further escalated the situation," said Police Chief Eddie Garcia.