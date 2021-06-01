Watch Machine Gun Kelly Bring Megan Fox Onstage During Indy 500 Show

Machine Gun Kelly spent his weekend in Indiana playing a show for Barstool Sports' Indy 500 Weekend party, and aside from a 16-song set the rapper-turned-rocker also granted the crowd's wish to bring his girlfriend Megan Fox onstage.

“She came out after everyone was chanting​ ‘Megan’ for some time," one of the concert goers told E! News. "Then she did stay on the stage in the background for the whole song.”

The actress shyly came out, holding MGK's hand. They shared a smoke and then he started playing his 2019 YUNGBLOOD collab "I Think I'm OKAY." Fox gently kissed his arm then headed to the back of the stage.

Watch footage of the sweet moment above.

MGK's set was a nice mix of both old and new material; however, it favored heavily on his chart-topping debut pop punk album Tickets to My Downfall, including "Title Track," "Kiss Kiss," "Drunk Face," "Concert For Aliens," "All I Know," "My Ex’s Best Friend," "WWIII," "Forget Me Too," "Jawbreaker" and lead single "Bloody Valentine," thats music video stars Fox.

He also played his 2021 singles "DAYWALKER" and "Love Race."

MGK is taking his new songs (and old) on tour this fall. Check out a full list of dates here.

Photo: Getty Images