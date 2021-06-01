Woman Rescued From South Florida Storm Drain Found In Texas Storm Drain

A woman who was lost in a South Florida storm drain in March was rescued from a storm drain in Texas in May.

Lyndsey Kennedy was reported as missing in Grand Prairie, Texas, on May 26 after she wandered away from a rehab facility, CBS12 News reported. Her family said she was there for about a week before she disappeared.

Grand Prairie police saw Kennedy near a creek, but she slipped into a nearby storm drain when they approached.

Kennedy's family used a tracking app on her phone, which led them to her last location before she entered the underground storm drain. Family members left food and drinks near manholes and the storm drain in case the 43-year-old woman found her way out.

Kennedy climbed out of the drain on Saturday, May 29, and was taken to a nearby hospital on a psychiatric hold.

Something similar happened to Kennedy earlier this year when she was found in a storm drain in Delray Beach, Florida. Kennedy told authorities that she was in the storm drain for three weeks before first responders pulled her out.

Florida authorities were confused about how she entered the storm drain, which she said she found while swimming in a canal near her boyfriend's house.

Kennedy's family previously reported that she has a history of mental illness and drug use.

Photo: Delray Beach Fire Rescue