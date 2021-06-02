Former Phoenix News Anchor Announces Run For Arizona Governor

Former news anchor for FOX 10, Kari Lake, has officially announced her run for Arizona governor in 2022.

The announcement was posted to social media on Tuesday, reported FOX 10 Phoenix.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's website, Lake filed a statement of interest on June 1st. In addition, Lake's website, www.karilake.com, has a logo with "Kari Lake for Governor" on it along with donation options for her campaign.

Lake will join two other Republicans in the run. She has been seen as a possible candidate since she left her job in March and has been known to criticize the media, claiming that it needs to contain more balance.

Lake wrote on Twitter:

"My fellow Arizonans, I have an announcement."