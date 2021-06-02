Garth Brooks To Play 2 Intimate Shows To Send Off Austin's Studio 6A

Garth Brooks can easily sell out stadiums, but two of his upcoming Texas shows will be before a much smaller audience.

The country music superstar will perform before 200 people on July 20 and 21 at Studio 6A on the University of Texas campus.

Studio 6A is where Austin City Limits was first recorded in 1976. Hundreds of bands and singers have performed on that stage, including Willie Nelson, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, and R.E.M.

Brooks first performed on Austin City Limits in 1990 after his debut album was released.

“These guys let me play there when we had the first record out, before I ever got to play any where else. I’ve had faith in me and have been a family member forever," Brooks said.

The two July shows are benefit concerts for Austin City Limits and the Austin PBS station. Tickets aren't cheap though. Seats start at $2,500, but the money raised will go towards the station's new studio and media center. Sadly, the performances won't be aired on Austin City Limits.

The Austin City Limits moved out of Studio 6A in 2011. The show is now filmed at the Moody Theater in downtown Austin, which has room for a much larger audience. Studio 6A will be reopened for the Brooks shows, which will be the final performances ever at the iconic studio.

Photo: Getty Images