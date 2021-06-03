15 Indiana Children Hospitalized After Lightning Strikes Building

More than a dozen children were rushed to the hospital Thursday after lightning struck the building they were in.

The lightning hit the FFA Indiana Leadership Center in Trafalgar, Indiana. The 15 children and several adults were inside a wooden structure, instead of one of center's main buildings, when the thunderstorm rolled through around noon, WISH reported.

The kids were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. No one appeared to be seriously injured, but several kids and adults had minor pain after being shocked.

“The children involved were not even sure if they actually felt something or if it was simply a combination of the extremely loud noise and lights,” the department said.

The lightning strike didn't damage the building, according to the local fire department.

Authorities did not identify any of the children.

