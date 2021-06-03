Swizz Beatz Teases Possible DMX Gospel Album: 'That Was His Dream'

A posthumous DMX gospel album may be on the way!

According to the late rapper's longtime collaborator and Ruff Ryder's crewmate Swizz Beatz, there is “a lot of material” for an X gospel project.

“That’s where he wanted to end up," Swizz explained during a recent listening party for DMX's first posthumous album, Exodus. "He wanted to end up in the spiritual zone with his music."

The Verzuz creator went on to discuss how X, who never shied away from discussing his faith in his music, "has a different set of music that’s all gospel too."

"That was like his dream dream dream," Swizz added. "We gotta try to make that happen.”

Last Friday (May 28), the late rapper’s record label Def Jam released Exodus — a 13-track LP featuring JAY-Z, Nas, Swizz Beatz, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Snoop Dogg, Bono, and more.

The release of Exodus comes just over a month after DMX died at the age of 50, days after suffering a heart attack.

“We did the whole album — the album was done — before he passed,” Swizz said in an interview with the New York Post. “It’s not an album that was pieced together after he passed. We had plans to do a two-month cleansing and workout [program] before we came with the album. He was gonna re-brand himself with new photos of him looking the best that he could look … But unfortunately we didn’t get to that part.”

Photo: Getty Images