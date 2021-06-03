Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Oklahoma

It's high school graduation season.

While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Oklahoma has 468 high schools across 432 districts, with 10,911 full-time teachers and 187,976 students enrolled.

These are the top 25 high schools in Oklahoma:

Classen High School of Advanced Studies, Oklahoma City Harding Charter Preparatory High School, Oklahoma City Booker T. Washington High School, Tulsa Edmond North High School, Edmond Memorial High School, Edmond Harding Fine Arts Academy, Oklahoma City Santa Fe High School, Edmond Norman North High School, Norman Thomas Edison Preparatory High School, Tulsa Deer Creek High School, Edmond Bethany High School, Bethany Jenks High School, Jenks Norman High School, Norman Westmoor High School, Oklahoma City Southeast High School, Oklahoma City Plainview High School, Ardmore Stillwater High School, Stillwater Chisholm High School, Enid Bixby High School, Bixby Putnam City North High School, Oklahoma City Owasso High School, Owasso Ada High School, Ada Jones High School, Jones Bartlesville High School, Bartlesville Mustang High School, Mustang



See the full list here.

