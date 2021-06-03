Feedback

Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Oklahoma

By Anna Gallegos

June 3, 2021

It's high school graduation season.

While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.

U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

According to the report, Oklahoma has 468 high schools across 432 districts, with 10,911 full-time teachers and 187,976 students enrolled.

These are the top 25 high schools in Oklahoma:

  1. Classen High School of Advanced Studies, Oklahoma City
  2. Harding Charter Preparatory High School, Oklahoma City
  3. Booker T. Washington High School, Tulsa
  4. Edmond North High School, Edmond
  5. Memorial High School, Edmond
  6. Harding Fine Arts Academy, Oklahoma City
  7. Santa Fe High School, Edmond
  8. Norman North High School, Norman
  9. Thomas Edison Preparatory High School, Tulsa
  10. Deer Creek High School, Edmond
  11. Bethany High School, Bethany
  12. Jenks High School, Jenks
  13. Norman High School, Norman
  14. Westmoor High School, Oklahoma City
  15. Southeast High School, Oklahoma City
  16. Plainview High School, Ardmore
  17. Stillwater High School, Stillwater
  18. Chisholm High School, Enid
  19. Bixby High School, Bixby
  20. Putnam City North High School, Oklahoma City
  21. Owasso High School, Owasso
  22. Ada High School, Ada
  23. Jones High School, Jones
  24. Bartlesville High School, Bartlesville
  25. Mustang High School, Mustang


See the full list here.

Photo: Getty Images

