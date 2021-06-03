Theses Are the 25 Best High Schools In Oklahoma
By Anna Gallegos
June 3, 2021
It's high school graduation season.
While seniors walked across the stage to receive their diploma, U.S. News crunched the numbers to find the best high schools in the nation.
U.S. News reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country and ranked the best in each state using a variety of factors, such as college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.
According to the report, Oklahoma has 468 high schools across 432 districts, with 10,911 full-time teachers and 187,976 students enrolled.
These are the top 25 high schools in Oklahoma:
- Classen High School of Advanced Studies, Oklahoma City
- Harding Charter Preparatory High School, Oklahoma City
- Booker T. Washington High School, Tulsa
- Edmond North High School, Edmond
- Memorial High School, Edmond
- Harding Fine Arts Academy, Oklahoma City
- Santa Fe High School, Edmond
- Norman North High School, Norman
- Thomas Edison Preparatory High School, Tulsa
- Deer Creek High School, Edmond
- Bethany High School, Bethany
- Jenks High School, Jenks
- Norman High School, Norman
- Westmoor High School, Oklahoma City
- Southeast High School, Oklahoma City
- Plainview High School, Ardmore
- Stillwater High School, Stillwater
- Chisholm High School, Enid
- Bixby High School, Bixby
- Putnam City North High School, Oklahoma City
- Owasso High School, Owasso
- Ada High School, Ada
- Jones High School, Jones
- Bartlesville High School, Bartlesville
- Mustang High School, Mustang
Photo: Getty Images