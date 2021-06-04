Former Tennessee Titan Arrested In Nashville For Harassment, Stalking

A former player for the Tennessee Titans was arrested in Nashville this week on several charges following an incident with his ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

Antonio Andrews, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday (June 2) for the incidents that occurred in April. He is accused of violating an order of protection that his former girlfriend filed against him in December 2020, WKRN reports.

Andrews told police he went to dinner with his ex, regardless of the order. Things took a turn, however, when he allegedly bit the woman's nose in an effort to get her phone, according to an affidavit. He later told police that she was jealous of the notifications on his phone from other women. He reportedly slid the phone across concrete, cracking the screen and damaging the phone.

Since filing the protective order, the woman told police that she had received hundreds of phone calls and texts from Andrews.

According to WKRN, Andrews is facing several charges, including vandalism, harassment, aggravated stalking and violating a protective order.

Andrews was a starting running back for the Titans during the 2015 NFL season before becoming a free agent in 2017. He has been coaching at Hillsboro High School since fall 2020 but, following reports of his arrest, has been asked not to return to work while the school district investigates.

