Justin Bieber Drops 'Peaches' Remix With Ludacris, Usher & Snoop Dogg

Justin Bieber reunited with some old friends for a new remix of his song “Peaches.”

Last night (June 7), the pop star recruited Usher, Ludacris, and Snoop Dogg to revamp his fan-favorite track from his number-one album, Justice. The new edition of the song gets smooth verses from Luda and Snoop as well as a sexy, melodic interpretation from the King of R&B himself.

“All these candy-coated kisses, you my strawberry shortcake / That a—’ll make me catch a charge and miss the court day / Sweet as honeydew, watch me kneel right in front of you / We'll set the world on fire, then light a blunt or two,” raps Luda before passing the mic over to Usher, who croons: “She from Atlanta, she smoke, we call that a peach tree, ooh-we / I got my peach from out of Georgia / Only one that understands me / Only one know how this lifestyle can be.”

Snoop brings his signature West Coast vibe and cadence to the joint, spitting: “California weed on ten, this hits different / I'm like ‘JB, where you been?’ / This a knockout, nothin' but the heavyweight / Everywhere I go, California weed, state to state.”

“Peaches,” which originally features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 when it released in March.

While this is the first time Bieber and Snoop have collaborated, the track marks Bieber’s years-long reunion with the Georgia-based artists, who both recorded tracks with the pop star during his rise to stardom in 2010. Beliebers will recall Luda appeared on Bieber’s global hit “Baby” and Usher teamed with him on “Somebody to Love.”

Photo: Getty Images