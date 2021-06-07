Michigan Man Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize, Drives Off With Gas Pump

A Michigan man left a gas station with a gas pump still attached to his car after discovering he had won $1 million.

The 59-year-old man forgot he was pumping gas when he realized the scratcher he had just purchased was a winner. Overwhelmed with excitement, he drove off with the gas pump still attached to his car, FOX 2 reported.

"I stopped at Speedway to get gas and decided to get a ticket while I was there. I started scratching the ticket while my gas was pumping," the man told the Michigan Lottery. "When I saw I’d matched the number 14 and then revealed the $1 million amount underneath, I started yelling: ‘Are you kidding me?!’

The man claimed his prize as a one-time lump-sum payment of over $600,000. He says he plans to use the money to buy a new home, a new car, and go on a vacation.

Photo: Getty Images