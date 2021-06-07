Teacher Tells Boy He'll Lose Recess Unless He Invites Whole Class To Party

Shocked, the mom instead just took her son out of school for that day and celebrated his b-day early with a Happy Meal, ice cream and a birthday present, but she went on to ask the Reddit community what they thought of the rule. She wrote, "I told my husband and while he agrees the rule is stupid, he basically called me a Karen for being so petty and having our son miss his education, that a day of missed recess isn’t a big deal, and that he'd still get punished the next day (today, so we’ll see). Basically telling me that my feelings are right but that all I did was hurt my child instead. I’m worried he has a point."

The response was overwhelmingly in support of her feelings. One person wrote,"In the long run, your child knowing that they are loved is far more important than a day of missed school. Missing recess is awful for a kid, and sends all of the wrong messages." Another asked, "How can a school possibly dictate whom you invite into your own home? Is this a public school? I would pursue it with the principal, and if not, with the school board. If your child is penalized, I'd see a lawyer."

A teacher also chimed in to say that some schools do have this rule, but that the mom didn't break it. They stated, "You said you invited them over social media. All they were doing at school was talking about the party. Not handing out invitations. Wasn't the teacher's place to say anything." They then added, "Moving a kid on a behavior chart to double red is NOT an appropriate consequence for not inviting the whole class. At all. That's just an abuse of power. Behavior systems like that should only be based on the child and their actions. Not anything to do with parents or outside of school activities. Absolutely ridiculous."

No word on if the boy wound up being punished and missing recess.

Photo: Getty Images