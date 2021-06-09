Charlotte Celebrating Make Music Day With Several Pop-Up Performances

In a time that has kept everyone physically apart, people have found creative ways to still connect with each other, and one of the strongest forces that can bring people together is music.

To honor this universal language, cities around the world celebrate Make Music Day on June 21 with live performances and musical events, including in Charlotte.

What started in France in 1982 has since grown to celebrations in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries, according to Matt Fox, deputy director of the Make Music Alliance, Inc. The one-day events unite "every kind of musician – young and old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion – in public spaces throughout each city."

Make Music Alliance is partnering with Charlotte Center City Partners for this year's event. From musicians and performers to music teachers and people who've never touched an instrument, everyone is invited to attend the celebration on June 21 in several pop-up performances around the city.

"Music has a way of bringing people together," said Robert Krumbine, chief creative officer at Charlotte Center City Partners. "During the height of the pandemic we saw people use music as a way to stay connected and show solidarity. People played music from balconies, virtual performances flooded the internet and music was an escape to a difficult year. Now, on Make Music Day, we are finally able to make music together in person."

Any performers or teachers wishing to get involved in Charlotte's Make Music Day can learn more and sign up here.