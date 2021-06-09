Kelsea Ballerini And LANY Debut New Song 'I Quit Drinking' At CMT Awards
By Lindsey Smith
June 10, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini pulled double duty at the 2021 CMT Awards on Wednesday (June 9).
Aside from doing a stellar hosting job alongside Kane Brown, Ballerini also took to the stage to perform!
The country star gave the live debut of her new collaboration, "I Quit Drinking," with Paul Klein of the alt-rock group LANY.
Ballerini and Klein took to the roof at the intersection of 5th & Broadway to give the world premiere of the track. The song is a break up anthem about quitting drinking because it brings back too many memories of a past relationship.
The country icon sings in the chorus: "You're the reason there's no whiskey anywhere inside this house / You're the reason all my friends know I don't go downtown / You're the reason I hate champagne, never used to turn it down / You're thе only thing I want when one drop hits my mouth / Baby, you're thе reason I quit drinking.”
As for Klein, he chimes in at the second verse alongside Ballerini where they sing: "We used to be dizzy all morning / Hungover, pouring cups of coffee black / Kiss and crawl right back / Under the covers and down for another / Hour in that bed, now I'm here instead."
Before the song's end, the pair were doused in water and somehow still looked amazing!
The duo announced the collaboration on Tuesday (June 8) with a black-and-white behind-the-scenes pic. Ballerini also shared on her Instagram Story that they wrote the track on January 6 of this year.
Ballerini is nominated in a bunch of categories this year including Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year.
Earlier in the night, Ballerini won her very first CMT Award for her live performance of "The Other Girl" with pop singer Halsey.
If you loved hearing "I Quit Drinking," the song is now available to stream and listen to whenever you like and you can hear it live when she heads out on tour later this year with the Jonas Brothers.