Kelsea Ballerini And LANY Debut New Song 'I Quit Drinking' At CMT Awards

Kelsea Ballerini pulled double duty at the 2021 CMT Awards on Wednesday (June 9).

Aside from doing a stellar hosting job alongside Kane Brown, Ballerini also took to the stage to perform!

The country star gave the live debut of her new collaboration, "I Quit Drinking," with Paul Klein of the alt-rock group LANY.

Ballerini and Klein took to the roof at the intersection of 5th & Broadway to give the world premiere of the track. The song is a break up anthem about quitting drinking because it brings back too many memories of a past relationship.

The country icon sings in the chorus: "You're the reason there's no whiskey anywhere inside this house / You're the reason all my friends know I don't go downtown / You're the reason I hate champagne, never used to turn it down / You're thе only thing I want when one drop hits my mouth / Baby, you're thе reason I quit drinking.”