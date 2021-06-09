Nashville Couple Lands New Home Renovation TV Show
By Sarah Tate
June 9, 2021
A couple from Nashville has landed their own show on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network. Making Modern with Brooke and Brice will premiere later this year on Discovery+ as part of a multi-platform media joint venture with the Fixer Upper stars, according to Deadline.
As a pharmaceutical sales rep and dentist, respectively, Brooke and Brice Gilliam will show off their home renovation skills but with a twist. WKRN reports that the couple at the heart of show have flipped the traditional roles usually seen on home improvement shows. Brice designs what the space will look like and Brooke brings it to life as a builder.
"I think that's one of the most interesting things about us is I do the design and Brooke does the build," said Brice. "It's really cool to see Brooke actually put my designs, the stuff that's in my head, it's all kind of jumbled up, bring it to life. And she actually does a really good job, she can interpret the things that I'm trying to get out in word form, that I don't think anybody else could do."
"We started building our own house here in Nashville in 2015 and it just didn't go as planned," said Brooke. "So we had to take a lot of the things into our own hands. We were working late nights, and our neighbors were watching us cheering us on, trying to offer to help."
That's when one of their neighbors introduced them to a producer who had recently moved to the city.
"I feel like it happened very organically," said Brice. "We never really thought about having a TV show nor did we think that anybody would kind of care about what we did or do. But it's kind of come together very nicely."
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice will premiere later this year on Magnolia Network on Discovery+ and the Magnolia App, which launches July 15. A release date will be announced closer to the premiere.