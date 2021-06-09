Nashville Couple Lands New Home Renovation TV Show

A couple from Nashville has landed their own show on Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network. Making Modern with Brooke and Brice will premiere later this year on Discovery+ as part of a multi-platform media joint venture with the Fixer Upper stars, according to Deadline.

As a pharmaceutical sales rep and dentist, respectively, Brooke and Brice Gilliam will show off their home renovation skills but with a twist. WKRN reports that the couple at the heart of show have flipped the traditional roles usually seen on home improvement shows. Brice designs what the space will look like and Brooke brings it to life as a builder.

"I think that's one of the most interesting things about us is I do the design and Brooke does the build," said Brice. "It's really cool to see Brooke actually put my designs, the stuff that's in my head, it's all kind of jumbled up, bring it to life. And she actually does a really good job, she can interpret the things that I'm trying to get out in word form, that I don't think anybody else could do."