Bastille Teases New Era With Cryptic New Video

Fans are scratching their heads over the meaning of a vague video posted to social media, wondering if new music is on the way from Bastille.

Bastille shared the video Wednesday (June 9), prompting hundreds of fans to leave comments asking what’s happening — including whether the cryptic message hints at a new album or new music.

The eight-second clip only shows a triangle shape before transitioning to the phrase “YOU DON’T PREDICT THE FUTURE. YOU IMAGINE IT.”

It still wasn’t clear on Thursday (June 10) what the mysterious triangle meant, but in November, Bastille's Dan Smith talked about “wanting to change things up” after the third album:

“We've been thinking about wanting to change things up since we finished our third album. I always thought our first three albums would be a bit of a trilogy,” Smith said in an interview with Boys By Girls. “I'm trying to experiment with the projects that we're working on at the moment… I think there's quite a lot of diversity in our sound.”

Then, in December, Bastille released one of its stand-alone tracks, "Goosebumps.” That release followed “What You Gonna Do??” and “Survivin'” in July and September, respectively.

Watch the video here: