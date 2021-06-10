Doja Cat Shares 'Planet Her' Cover, Track List f/ Ariana Grande, The Weeknd

Doja Cat has officially announced Planet Her.

The singer-songwriter’s highly-anticipated third studio album and follow-up to 2019’s Hot Pink will release on June 25.

Doja broke the news Wednesday night (June 9) along with the aptly extraterrestrial album artwork (courtesy of David LaChapelle) for the 14-track LP, which is boasting some heavy-hitting features. Among them include hitmakers like The Weeknd (“You Right”), Ariana Grande (“I Don’t Do Drugs”), Young Thug (“Pay Day”), SZA (“Kiss Me More”).

So far, Doja has issued one single from the album, and that’s her hot duet with the “Go Gina” superstar. On Friday, she’ll be dropping another song from the project, “Need to Know,” which, per her own words, “isn’t even the next single [it’s] just some s—t before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy.”

ICYMI: The “Say So” songbird teased her new album at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar.

“It is visually I feel like the most captivating project I’m going to be doing,” Doja dished to Elvis Duran. “We’re kinda basing it all in space. Not literally, but maybe. Maybe someday I’ll be able to go up there.”

She continued: “It’s about relationships. … I love it, it’s new. The fact that it’s new makes me excited. It’s not a huge statement, not a political statement. It’s just Planet Her, for girls.”

See the cover artwork and tracklisting for Doja Cat’s Planet Her below: