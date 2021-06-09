Doja Cat Teases Music Video For New Song 'Need To Know'

Doja Cat’s next offering from Planet Her lands this week.

Yesterday, the pop star revealed her new song “Need to Know” will arrive this Friday (June 11). Even better, Doja appeared to tease the accompanying music video for the track, the second we’ll receive from the songbird’s upcoming third studio album.

Playing along with the theme of futurism and space, the 25-second preview clip whisks viewers to an intergalactic city someplace far, far away, where Doja, rocking a NASA-inspired grey T-shirt seems to be playing a video game.

“Need to Know” will follow the Cali native’s lead single from Planet Her, “Kiss Me More.” The track, which features vocals from SZA, was given an alien-filled medley presentation by Doja at last month’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, where the hitmaker took home the trophies for Best New Pop Artist.

Ahead of the awards show, Doja dished a little bit about her upcoming album at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar.

“It is visually I feel like the most captivating project I’m going to be doing,” she told Elvis Duran on the red carpet. “We’re kinda basing it all in space. Not literally, but maybe. Maybe someday I’ll be able to go up there.”

“It’s about relationships. … I love it, it’s new,” she added. “The fact that it’s new makes me excited. It’s not a huge statement, not a political statement. It’s just Planet Her, for girls.”

Until “Need to Know” drops this Friday, re-watch Doja’s 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards performance below: