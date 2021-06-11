Charlie Daniels' Hometown Honors His Legacy In Music, Veteran Support

Country music legend Charlie Daniels is being honored by his Tennessee hometown after a new development chose the late musician as its namesake. In remembrance of Daniels, who passed away in 2020, the commercial development in Mt. Juliet previously called Sellars Station will now be known by a new moniker: Charlie's Place.

"I want to honor a good and decent man," said property owner Judd Sellars.

Sellars also owns Sellars Funeral Home across the street from the new development and handled the arrangements for the country legend's funeral last summer. According to The Tennessean, he wanted to pay tribute to Daniels' musical legacy as well as his work supporting military veterans with The Journey Home Project.

Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin has previously said the city has been in talks about opening a museum centered around Daniels, WKRN reports. The city's most popular park, Charlie Daniels Park, has been named after the "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" singer for years.

Daniels' widow and son, Hazel Daniels and Charlie Daniels Jr., are working with Sellars to create the museum, as well as a bronze statue, honoring the city's most famous longtime resident, according to The Tennessean.

Additionally, Sellars plans to commission a mural of Daniels on the side of a building next to Charlie's Place.

Charlie's Place is the home of The Incredible Christmas Place, opening June 15, as well as other businesses soon to be constructed. The center is located in the 2200 block of North Mt. Juliet Road.