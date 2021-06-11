Doja Cat Brings Grimes, Ryan Destiny To Outer Space In 'Need To Know' Video

Doja Cat literally doesn't miss a beat on her newest track.

Last night (June 10), Doja blessed us with another offering from her highly-anticipated third studio album, Planet Her, with her new joint "Need to Know."

Over the song, the 25-year-old spits a salvo of erotic verses nonstop, only stopping to catch her breath in soft, sensual whispers and climactic coos. Needless to say, the rent was due.

Sticking with her outer space theme, the pop star beams viewers into another galaxy in the song's accompanying music video, which features Grimes and Ryan Destiny as members of Doja's as alien entourage. After playing video games, a blue-skinned Doja and crew hit up a nightclub where her blue-haired suitor buys her a drink, to which she returns the favor by giving him a private lap dance.