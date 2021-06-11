Doja Cat Brings Grimes, Ryan Destiny To Outer Space In 'Need To Know' Video
By Paris Close
June 11, 2021
Doja Cat literally doesn't miss a beat on her newest track.
Last night (June 10), Doja blessed us with another offering from her highly-anticipated third studio album, Planet Her, with her new joint "Need to Know."
Over the song, the 25-year-old spits a salvo of erotic verses nonstop, only stopping to catch her breath in soft, sensual whispers and climactic coos. Needless to say, the rent was due.
Sticking with her outer space theme, the pop star beams viewers into another galaxy in the song's accompanying music video, which features Grimes and Ryan Destiny as members of Doja's as alien entourage. After playing video games, a blue-skinned Doja and crew hit up a nightclub where her blue-haired suitor buys her a drink, to which she returns the favor by giving him a private lap dance.
"I heard from a friend of a friend / That that d—k was a ten out of ten / I can't stand it, just one night me / Clink with the drink, gimme a sip / Tell me what's your kink, gimme the d—k," Doja raps on the bass-heavy production.
Doja's Planet Her arrives June 25. Earlier this week, the superstar unveiled all 14 tracks on the album, which includes features from several hitmakers including The Weeknd (“You Right”), Ariana Grande (“I Don’t Do Drugs”), Young Thug (“Pay Day”), and SZA (“Kiss Me More”).
“It is visually I feel like the most captivating project I’m going to be doing,” Doja teased to Elvis Duran at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Live! Presented by Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar. “We’re kinda basing it all in space. Not literally, but maybe. Maybe someday I’ll be able to go up there.”
“It’s about relationships. … I love it, it’s new," she continued. "The fact that it’s new makes me excited. It’s not a huge statement, not a political statement. It’s just Planet Her, for girls.”