North Carolina Man Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Lottery Ticket

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a huge win after recently hitting the jackpot in a scratch-off lottery game.

Charles Trottier lives in Clemmons, just outside of Winston-Salem, according to WXII 12. While driving around his town, he made a stop at Carlton's Tanglewood, a small convenience store on Clemmons Road. Deciding to try his luck in the North Carolina lottery, he purchased a $10 Platinum 7s scratch-off ticket.

When he scratched the ticket, he was surprised to see that he won and even more shocked that he was the winner of the lottery's top prize of $1 million.

Trottier claimed his prize Wednesday (June 9) at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice to either accept the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or get a one-time lump sum payment of $600,000. Wanting to get the money now, he chose the latter. In all, he brought home $424,503 after state and federal taxes.

According to WXII 12, the Platinum 7s scratch-off game launched back in May with five top prizes of $1 million. Since the game began, three people have claimed the top prize, including Trottier, and two more $1 million prizes remain in play.