Here's Why Fans Think Brady, Mahomes Will Be On The Next 'Madden' Cover
By Jason Hall
June 14, 2021
Fans are already speculating that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will both be this year's 'Madden' cover athletes.
EA Sports teased this year's cover athlete(s) will be announced on Thursday (June 17) via its verified Twitter account with a video featuring two goats walking out of a barn.
That tease led to fans presuming the advertisement was a reference to the NFL's "G.O.A.T.," Brady, and the next G.O.A.T., Mahomes.
The commercial also featured former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, who graced the 'Madden NFL 11' cover following an uncharacteristic breakout season of 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 2010.
Even former cover athlete @thepeytonhillis didn’t see this coming…— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021
🐐 6.17.21 | 10am ET 🐐 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/xiriLClQx3
In the ad, Hillis says, "they did it again," which may be a reference to the game getting two of the league's biggest stars or Brady ('Madden NFL 18') and Mahomes ('Madden NFL 20') each returning for their second covers.
Cameras caught Mahomes and Brady embracing and praising each other after Super Bowl LV in February, which saw Brady's Bucs defeat Mahomes' Chiefs 31-9.
Mahomes called Brady a "legend" and Brady called Mahomes "a stud," telling him to "keep in touch" when they met at midfield, as shown in footage shared by NFL Films.
Respect ✊— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 9, 2021
Mahomes and Kelce gave love to Brady after his 7th ring. pic.twitter.com/1KdbuPD40n
Brady finished Super Bowl LV with 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
The victory was Brady's first as a member of the Buccaneers after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Photo: Getty Images