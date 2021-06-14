Here's Why Fans Think Brady, Mahomes Will Be On The Next 'Madden' Cover

Fans are already speculating that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will both be this year's 'Madden' cover athletes.

EA Sports teased this year's cover athlete(s) will be announced on Thursday (June 17) via its verified Twitter account with a video featuring two goats walking out of a barn.

That tease led to fans presuming the advertisement was a reference to the NFL's "G.O.A.T.," Brady, and the next G.O.A.T., Mahomes.

The commercial also featured former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, who graced the 'Madden NFL 11' cover following an uncharacteristic breakout season of 1,654 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 2010.