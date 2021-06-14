Joy-Anna Duggar Under Fire For 'Reckless' Parenting In Instagram Video

Commenters on the post said things like, "Please please PLEASE don't video record yourself/work you phone/camera while you are driving, especially with kiddos in the car...it can get so dangerous." Responses to the clip on Reddit were even stronger, calling Duggar "reckless," and stating things like, "As someone that is physically disabled for the rest of my life due to someone on their phone instead of driving correctly, this infuriates me. She’s putting hers, her CHILDS, and everyone else on the road in grave danger. It only takes a second. I! Am! DISGUSTED!"

Some followers defended Joy-Anna, pointing out that car washes pull vehicles and don't require the car to be driven, but critics pointed out the video started while Joy-Anna was driving, before she even reached the car wash.

This is by no means Joy-Anna's first time facing backlash. She recently posted a video of Gideon within reach of a hunting rifle on the kitchen table, plus she was shamed for a photo showing Gideon standing on a stool having dumped milk on the counter.