3 Food Challenges To Try In Oklahoma

Competitive eating is growing in popularity thanks to YouTube, the Nathan's hot dog eating contest, and shows like Man vs. Food. Oklahomans who want to put their stomach to their test don't have to look very far, and some restaurants will even give you a monumental meal for free if you clean your plate.

If you're up for the challenge, grab a bite at these Oklahoma eateries.

Six Shooter Challenge at The Cow Calf-Hay, Edmond

This one is for the burger fans. The six shooter challenge is a burger with six half-pound patties and 12 slices of American cheese. It also comes with a full order of onion rings, a full order of curly fries, and a large cinnamon roll. The challenge costs $35, but you'll get your money back if you finish everything in 45 minutes. The Cow Calf-Hay also has rules for its eaters, who aren't allowed to leave their table or have anyone else touch their food.

Losers get to take home their leftovers, and $35 isn't a bad prices for a meal that size.