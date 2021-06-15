3 Food Challenges To Try In Oklahoma
By Anna Gallegos
June 15, 2021
Competitive eating is growing in popularity thanks to YouTube, the Nathan's hot dog eating contest, and shows like Man vs. Food. Oklahomans who want to put their stomach to their test don't have to look very far, and some restaurants will even give you a monumental meal for free if you clean your plate.
If you're up for the challenge, grab a bite at these Oklahoma eateries.
Six Shooter Challenge at The Cow Calf-Hay, Edmond
This one is for the burger fans. The six shooter challenge is a burger with six half-pound patties and 12 slices of American cheese. It also comes with a full order of onion rings, a full order of curly fries, and a large cinnamon roll. The challenge costs $35, but you'll get your money back if you finish everything in 45 minutes. The Cow Calf-Hay also has rules for its eaters, who aren't allowed to leave their table or have anyone else touch their food.
Losers get to take home their leftovers, and $35 isn't a bad prices for a meal that size.
Our attempts at the Six Shooter Challenge on this beautiful Sunday! Good try fellows!! #eatlocalokc #eatlocalok #keepitlocalok #keepitlocalokcPosted by The Cow Calf-Hay on Sunday, June 6, 2021
Chicken Fry Challenge at Kendall's Restaurant, Noble
For a true Sooner challenge, go to Kendall's. Their chicken fry challenge includes three chicken fried steaks, a double order of mashed potatoes, a double order of green beans, a biscuit, a salad, and a cinnamon roll. The feast must be completed in under an hour or you'll have to pay $45.
Losers get a consolation "Quitter's Cup" and get to take home their leftovers in a box labeled "Quitter's Box."
Wendy put her hair up and is gonna do it! #acceptthechallengePosted by Kendall"s Restaurant on Friday, June 4, 2021
Fat Guy's Burger Bar Challenge, Tulsa and Broken Arrow
If the Cow Calf-Hay's six shooter challenge is too easy, the challenge at Fat Guy's Burger Bar is a perfect round two. It comes with a fat burger that includes a two-pound patty, one pound of bacon, two hot dogs, 8 slices of American cheese, and all the fixings on one bun. It also comes with one pound of fries, and everything must be eaten in an hour or you'll be stuck with the bill.
We have a challenger!! We'll see if Matt London has what it takes, more to follow!Posted by Fat Guy's Burger Bar on Friday, March 21, 2014