Former Louisville, WNBA Star Accused Of Assault In Oregon

Former Louisville basketball player Shoni Schimmel was arrested on Monday after an alleged violent incident in Oregon.

No details have been released about the incident that led to Schimmel's arrest in Umatilla County, but she's facing charges for assault, menacing, reckless endangerment, harassment, domestic abuse, and criminal mischief.

She remains at the Umatilla County jail with a bail set at $48,750, TMZ first reported.

Schimmel is originally from Mission, Oregon and grew up on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. She was featured in the 2011 documentary Off The Rez, which highlighted her move to Portland as a Native American high school basketball player.

She attended the University of Louisville and helped lead the Cardinals to the 2013 NCAA women's basketball championship game as a junior. Louisville lost to UConn.

The Atlanta Dream drafted Schimmel in 2014, and she went on to become a WNBA all star.

Schimmel has laid low in the last few years. She last played in the WNBA in 2018 before she was waived by the Las Vegas Aces a few games into the season.