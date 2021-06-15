Here's Where Ohio Ranks Among The Most Fun States In U.S.

The summer of 2021 should be packed with fun things to do as everyone emerges from a pandemic year.

Luckily, WalletHub has you covered.

“With pure enjoyment in mind,” the personal finance hub examined each state across 26 “key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank.” That includes considering movie costs, accessibility of national parks, casinos per capita and other factors.

The result is WalletHub’s ranking of 2021’s Most Fun States in America.

WalletHub shared its findings Monday (June 14), and Ohio made the Top 15 list.

These are the Top 15 Most Fun States in America, according to WalletHub:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Pennsylvania Oregon Louisiana Ohio Missouri Wisconsin

But that’s not all… WalletHub also sought the Most Fun Cities in America, and pointed out its 2019 analysis along with the Most Fun States.

Here are the 5 Ohio cities that are among the most fun ones in the U.S., and how they rank:

No. 21: Cincinnati

No. 39: Columbus

No. 44: Cleveland

No. 100: Akron

No. 111: Toledo

See the full ranking of the Most Fun States in America here.

Find the Most Fun Cities in America here.