Feedback

Here's Where Ohio Ranks Among The Most Fun States In U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

June 15, 2021

Cheerful group of happy people mixed ages generations women having fun all together during celebration party or carnival - view of fiends blowing. coloured confetti and laugh a lot in friendship
Photo: Getty Images

The summer of 2021 should be packed with fun things to do as everyone emerges from a pandemic year.

Luckily, WalletHub has you covered.

“With pure enjoyment in mind,” the personal finance hub examined each state across 26 “key indicators of a jolly good time that won’t break the bank.” That includes considering movie costs, accessibility of national parks, casinos per capita and other factors.

The result is WalletHub’s ranking of 2021’s Most Fun States in America.

WalletHub shared its findings Monday (June 14), and Ohio made the Top 15 list.

These are the Top 15 Most Fun States in America, according to WalletHub:

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Colorado
  7. Washington
  8. Texas
  9. Minnesota
  10. Pennsylvania
  11. Oregon
  12. Louisiana
  13. Ohio
  14. Missouri
  15. Wisconsin

But that’s not all… WalletHub also sought the Most Fun Cities in America, and pointed out its 2019 analysis along with the Most Fun States.

Here are the 5 Ohio cities that are among the most fun ones in the U.S., and how they rank:

  • No. 21: Cincinnati
  • No. 39: Columbus
  • No. 44: Cleveland
  • No. 100: Akron
  • No. 111: Toledo

See the full ranking of the Most Fun States in America here.

Find the Most Fun Cities in America here.

Chat About Here's Where Ohio Ranks Among The Most Fun States In U.S.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.