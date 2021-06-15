Jana Kramer Sells Wedding Ring From Estranged Husband Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is letting go of the past.

During this week's episode of her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, the "I Hope It Rains" country star revealed she's sold the wedding ring given to her by her estranged husband Mike Caussin.

"I have redone pretty much my entire house...I sold my ring, and that money from the ring paid for the furniture and the new additions to the house," Kramer revealed on the June 14 episode of her podcast show.

"I debated. I'm like, 'I'm going to sell this ring and then maybe buy myself something,'" the 37-year-old said. "Like a bag, or my divorce present. [But] I was like, 'Honestly, what would make me happiest is to have new energy in the house.' So I took that money and gave it to [interior designers]."