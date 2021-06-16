Feedback

Pelicans Part Ways With Coach Stan Van Gundy After One Season

By Sarah Tate

June 16, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans and head coach Stan Van Gundy have mutually agreed to part ways after one season, the organization announced Wednesday (June 16).

Van Gundy, a 61-year-old veteran coach, was hired about eight months ago after the New Orleans-based NBA team split with former coach Alvin Gentry following a disappointing season in 2020, WWL-TV reports. The Pelicans had hoped for a better season in 2021, but ultimately the team went 31-41 and ended the season on a four-game losing streak.

"This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally, but we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction," said David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations. "We wish Stan, Kim and their family all the best in the future."

"On behalf of Mrs. Gayle Benson and the Pelicans organization, I would like to thank Stan for the integrity and professionalism that he demonstrated during his time in New Orleans, as well as the commitment and work ethic he brought to our team," Griffin said.

As of noon Wednesday, the Pelicans organization has yet to announce a replacement or interim coach to fill the vacancy.

