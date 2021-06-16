Pelicans Part Ways With Coach Stan Van Gundy After One Season

The New Orleans Pelicans and head coach Stan Van Gundy have mutually agreed to part ways after one season, the organization announced Wednesday (June 16).

Van Gundy, a 61-year-old veteran coach, was hired about eight months ago after the New Orleans-based NBA team split with former coach Alvin Gentry following a disappointing season in 2020, WWL-TV reports. The Pelicans had hoped for a better season in 2021, but ultimately the team went 31-41 and ended the season on a four-game losing streak.

"This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally, but we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction," said David Griffin, Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations. "We wish Stan, Kim and their family all the best in the future."