WATCH: Recently Released WWE Superstar Makes Return In New Role

Samoa Joe, who was among numerous former WWE superstars recently released by the company, made his return to WWE programming in a new role on Tuesday (June 15) night.

Joe appeared on the latest episode of NXT, returning to the brand in an enforcer role for general manager William Regal.

The appearance came one day after PWInsider.com reported the two-time former NXT Champion had accepted a role to work exclusively with the WWE NXT brand overseen by WWE legend and current executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, who was reportedly "not happy" about his release and "snatched him back" as soon as possible.