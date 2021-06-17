Feedback

Coldplay Share Ethereal Acoustic Version Of 'Higher Power'

By Katrina Nattress

June 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Coldplay has already premiered "Higher Power" in outer space and released an intergalactic accompanying video, now they're taking their new single down to earth. Earlier this week, the band shared an ethereal acoustic version of the song and performed it live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from an New York City rooftop.

“I think right now we are, right now, able to imagine alien worlds as a way of saying what we think about life on earth. It’s safer to say it about aliens than it is to say it about humans," frontman Chris Martin explained about the alien theme upon the track's initial release. "It really is one big allegory, and the song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us—the person who can do amazing things."

Listen to the acoustic version of "Higher Power" and see Coldplay perform it live below.

Last month, Coldplay also debuted another new song called "Human Heart" during a Glastonbury livestream. Both tracks are thought to be featured on the band's upcoming but yet to be detailed album (thought to be called Music of the Spheres). Maybe the band's waiting to officially announce the project when they play on the moon.

Coldplay

Chat About Coldplay Share Ethereal Acoustic Version Of 'Higher Power'

