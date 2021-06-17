Coldplay Share Ethereal Acoustic Version Of 'Higher Power'

Coldplay has already premiered "Higher Power" in outer space and released an intergalactic accompanying video, now they're taking their new single down to earth. Earlier this week, the band shared an ethereal acoustic version of the song and performed it live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from an New York City rooftop.

“I think right now we are, right now, able to imagine alien worlds as a way of saying what we think about life on earth. It’s safer to say it about aliens than it is to say it about humans," frontman Chris Martin explained about the alien theme upon the track's initial release. "It really is one big allegory, and the song is about trying to find the astronaut in all of us—the person who can do amazing things."

Listen to the acoustic version of "Higher Power" and see Coldplay perform it live below.