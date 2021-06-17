WATCH: TJ Olsen 'Rings The Bell' While Leaving Hospital After Transplant

It's a big day for the Olsen family.

After nearly two weeks recovering in the hospital following a heart transplant, TJ Olsen, 8-year-old son of former Carolina Panther tight end Greg Olsen gets to go home. In celebration of the milestone, he was able to "ring the bell" at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, ABC 11 reports

"Since the day TJ was admitted into the ICU we talked about the day we could 'ring the bell,'" Olsen wrote on social media Wednesday (June 16) alongside a video of the emotional moment. "Today was that day! We are finally whole again and we couldn't be more thankful! Thank you all for the amazing support and prayers."

Check out the video below.