WATCH: TJ Olsen 'Rings The Bell' While Leaving Hospital After Transplant
By Sarah Tate
June 17, 2021
It's a big day for the Olsen family.
After nearly two weeks recovering in the hospital following a heart transplant, TJ Olsen, 8-year-old son of former Carolina Panther tight end Greg Olsen gets to go home. In celebration of the milestone, he was able to "ring the bell" at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, ABC 11 reports
"Since the day TJ was admitted into the ICU we talked about the day we could 'ring the bell,'" Olsen wrote on social media Wednesday (June 16) alongside a video of the emotional moment. "Today was that day! We are finally whole again and we couldn't be more thankful! Thank you all for the amazing support and prayers."
Check out the video below.
Born with congenital heart disease, TJ had already undergone three open heart surgeries by the time he was 8 and was living with a modified heart. In May, Olsen said that his son's heart was "reaching its end" and he would require a transplant.
"TJ has been a fighter since birth," he said at the time. "We are going to get through this as a family and be better off as a result of this experience."
Days later, a donor match was found and TJ underwent another surgery on a day the family had hoped and prayed for. After the successful transplant, and a bit of rest, TJ thanked everyone who had shown him and his family support through the surgery and his recovery.