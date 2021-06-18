Another Popular Wrestling Couple Announces Birth Of First Child
By Jason Hall
June 18, 2021
For the second time this week, one of professional wrestling's most popular real life couples announced the birth of their first child.
All Elite Wrestling executives and wrestlers Brandi and Cody Runnels, better known as Brandi and Cody Rhodes, announced the birth of their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, on Friday (June 18) morning.
"Mother & Daughter are doing wonderful," Cody Rhodes announced in an Instagram post showing the newborn's hand next to her parents.
"Happy Birthday Liberty Iris," Brandi Rhodes posted on Instagram shortly after. "We are so in love with you, sweet beautiful girl. We are so fortunate and blessed to be your mom and dad❤️."
The couple began dating when Cody, the son of legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes, wrestled and Brandi, then under the moniker 'Eden Stiles,' served as a ring announcer, for WWE and wed in September 2013.
Both left the company in 2016 and competed in several other promotions before being among several executives responsible for the launch of AEW in 2019.
The Rhodes family announced they were expecting their first child during a taped segment on AEW Dynamite in December 2020.
The couple's announcement comes days after former WWE broadcaster and current Oral Sessions podcast host Renee Paquette announced the birth of her first child, Nora, with her husband, former WWE and All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley,