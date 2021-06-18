Another Popular Wrestling Couple Announces Birth Of First Child

For the second time this week, one of professional wrestling's most popular real life couples announced the birth of their first child.

All Elite Wrestling executives and wrestlers Brandi and Cody Runnels, better known as Brandi and Cody Rhodes, announced the birth of their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, on Friday (June 18) morning.

"Mother & Daughter are doing wonderful," Cody Rhodes announced in an Instagram post showing the newborn's hand next to her parents.

"Happy Birthday Liberty Iris," Brandi Rhodes posted on Instagram shortly after. "We are so in love with you, sweet beautiful girl. We are so fortunate and blessed to be your mom and dad❤️."