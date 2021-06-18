T-Ball Tournaments Banned After Parents Brawl In Eastern Kentucky

An Eastern Kentucky city is banning t-ball tournaments after a fight broken out between parents are a recent game.

A game between 5- and 6-year-olds on Monday night in Stanton was cut short when parents started throwing punches after disagreeing about a call.

The Stanton City Parks department adopted a handful of new policies to prevent future incidents.

"There is a zero-tolerance policy on verbally assaulting the umpire/referee, scorekeeper, or any other game official. This applies to coaches, players, and spectators. Umpires should eject the offending party immediately if this rule is violated. An individual who is ejected will not be allowed to return as a coach, player, or spectator to that league for the remainder of the season," Stanton City Parks wrote on Facebook.

In addition to banning tournaments and adopting a zero-tolerance policy, the city is also eliminating score keeping at t-ball games.

The parks department said it would punish the adults responsible for Monday's brawl, but "we will not be discussing those publicly," the department said.

Local law enforcement is also investigating the incident, and charges could be brought against those involved.

“We’re going to speak to everybody that we can, and if the (Powell) county attorney recommends charges, that’s what we’ll do,” Sgt. Ian Morton of the Stanton Police Department told the Lexington Herald Leader.

***The following video contains profanity.***