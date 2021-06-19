Lorde was 16 years old when "Royals" became the biggest song in the world, making her the youngest female artist to top the charts in 26 years. Six years later, Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" achieved the same feat at age 17. Needless to say, the two stars have some things in common, and during a recent interview with BBC Radio 1's Annie Mac Lorde opened up about bonding with Eilish over teenage fame, and the struggles that come along with it.

“We have sent just a few little messages back in the day when she was very young. She’s so, so sweet. There’s only a handful of people who understand what that’s like, to be a teenager and have that level of scrutiny on your body and your brain,” she confessed. “Obviously [Eilish is] pretty close with her family, as am I, which I think is really helpful at that age when your world is changing. Yeah, I mean the music is awesome. She’s just doing such a good job.”

Listen to the interview clip below.