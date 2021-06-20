Britney Spears Says She Has 'No Idea' If She'll Ever Perform Again

Amid her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears is unsure if she'll ever return to the stage.

In a recent fan Q&A on Instagram, the pop titan spoke about a few varied topics, but at that of the video, she answered the most notable question: "Will you ever take the stage again?" "I have no idea," Spears admitted to the camera. "I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself."

Spears' attorney Samuel D. Ingham III revealed in November that the superstar "will not perform again" because of her father, Jamie Spears, who is at the helm of her life amid the legal restraints. The much-publicized arrangement will take new heights on Wednesday when Spears will address the court directly in her latest hearing in Los Angeles. This will be the first time in years that the entertainer has spoken directly about the conservatorship in public.

In mid-April, her mother, Lynne Spears, voiced concern about how Jamie was spending money from their superstar daughter's estate. In court documents, Lynne, objected to the four-month fee of $890,000 that was spent by Jamie's law firm, Holland & Knight, arguing that the fees requested by his attorneys were "procedurally and substantively improper." Additionally, Lynne claimed that the firm's services were not "performed in good faith for the benefit" of their daughter. She also asked the court to review the costs and requested at least $224,000 be "immediately repaid" to Britney's estate.