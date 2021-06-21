Billie Eilish Confesses She 'Hated Every Second' Of Making Her Debut Album

Billie Eilish's star rose exponentially with the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Aside from its commercial success, the young singer also made history by sweeping the 2020 Grammys' four main categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist). The collection of songs was raw, honest, dark, and not like anything else. And Eilish "hated every second" of making it.

She lamented the album's inception during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “I hated every second of it,” Eilish said. “I hated writing. I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would’ve done anything else. I remember thinking there’s no way I’m making another album after this. Absolutely not.”

That, of course, didn't end up happening as she's prepping to drop her sophomore album Happier Than Ever next month. So what changed? “No one has a say anymore," Eilish revealed. "It’s literally me and Finneas and no one else.”

Happier Than Ever is slated for a July 31 release. Eilish plans to tour in support of the new album next year; however, she'll be playing a show in 2021 as part of the iHeartRadio Festival lineup. Check out who else will be descending on Las Vegas September 17 and 18 here.