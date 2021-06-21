Jana Kramer Posts About Faith On Father's Day Amid Mike Caussin Split

Jana Kramer took a religious approach when posting on Father’s Day on Sunday (June 20).

The country star, 37, who is in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband, Mike Caussin, took to Instagram to share a religious statement to pair with an image that read: "GOD/The Ultimate Father/Happy Father's Day." "Today might be hard for some. I know it was for me for years but forgiveness, understanding and growth is a beautiful thing," the star wrote on Instagram Story via PEOPLE. "Here's one that I've learned though and was talked about in church today. God is a father that will never leave you, will always love you no matter what. He will always be there to listen and to love you. Let him love you."

As you know, Kramer shares two children with Caussin: Jace Joseph, 2, and Jolie Rae, 5. The star filed for divorce in April, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” in her divorce documents. In a May episode of her podcast, Whine Down, she admitted that she feels like she might resent Caussin "for the rest of [her] life."

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," the One Tree Hill alum said in her divorce announcement. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," the 37-year-old continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."