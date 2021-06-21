You Can Buy A Castle In Southern Indiana For $400,000
By Anna Gallegos
June 21, 2021
If you've ever wanted to own a castle in the U.S., here's your chance.
Real estate agents at Schuler Bauer recently listed a 2,700+ square foot castle in Charlestown, Indiana, for $400,000. It comes with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a garage that can fit 10 cars.
"There's enough room in here that you could put two or three families," Peggy Griffin told the Louisville Courier Journal. Griffin said the castle belonged to her late husband Mackey S. Griffin and it was his second castle. His first castle is on Spring Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
While no royalty has ever lived in the Charlestown castle, the property does have an interesting back story. It it served as a water reserve for an ammunition plant around World War II, agent Denise Taylor told the paper.
Okay wait... 🤯 This has to be one of THE MOST unique listings we've ever seen. A Castle right in Charlestown, IN!! Can...Posted by Schuler Bauer Real Estate Services ERA Powered on Friday, June 18, 2021
The castle was built in 1997. Taylor told WANE that the doors were handmade from trees that were once on the nearly 8 acre property.
This unique home also comes with a formal dining room with two massive chandeliers where you can host a feast for a king. There are also two hidden doors on the lower floor that lead to a bar and the garage.
There's also a giant courtyard behind the castle's living spaces that could use a designer's touch.