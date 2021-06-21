You Can Buy A Castle In Southern Indiana For $400,000

If you've ever wanted to own a castle in the U.S., here's your chance.

Real estate agents at Schuler Bauer recently listed a 2,700+ square foot castle in Charlestown, Indiana, for $400,000. It comes with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a garage that can fit 10 cars.

"There's enough room in here that you could put two or three families," Peggy Griffin told the Louisville Courier Journal. Griffin said the castle belonged to her late husband Mackey S. Griffin and it was his second castle. His first castle is on Spring Street in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

While no royalty has ever lived in the Charlestown castle, the property does have an interesting back story. It it served as a water reserve for an ammunition plant around World War II, agent Denise Taylor told the paper.