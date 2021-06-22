Bad Drivers Beware: Kentucky Law Enforcement Cracks Down On Unsafe Driving

Bad drivers better beware because the Kentucky State Police will be out in full force over the next few weeks.

The state's law enforcement is cracking down on poor driving in an effort to make the commonwealth's roads safer.

The Kentucky State Police is beefing up its patrols as part of Operation SafeDRIVE, which is a nationwide effort to better educate drivers on how to safely share the road with large trucks and commercial vehicles.

The campaign aims to target unsafe driving behavior that leads to crashes between passenger and commercial vehicles, including tailgating, distracted driving, and driving under the influence, WYMT reported.

The state is also launching its “Not So Fast, Kentucky” campaign to encourage drivers to go the speed limit. It will run until July 10.

According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, 31% of car crashes in the state involve speeding or aggressive driving, with men making up 66% of those speed-related crashes.

“We frequently hear from officers and troopers that they would rather write a ticket than make a death notification. I assure you that the goal is not to write tickets, but to save lives," state Secretary of Transportation Jim Gray told the Murray Ledger & Times.

The last time Kentucky law enforcement launched a campaign targeting distracted drivers, more than 200 drivers were ticketed in Shelby and Franklin counties alone.